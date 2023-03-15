Home Sports Champions League: RB Leipzig disappointed after 7-0 defeat at City
Champions League: RB Leipzig disappointed after 7-0 defeat at City

Ahen Marco Rose appeared in front of the press in the catacombs of the Manchester City stadium after a Champions League night to forget, the coach of Rasenballsport Leipzig alternated between disappointment and purposeful optimism with his statements. “It’s a mega bitter defeat that nobody needs,” said Rose after the historic 0: 7 (0: 3) defeat at City, but added that it was “very important that we don’t feel sorry for ourselves now or tear themselves to pieces.”

Out of the premier class, severely penalized in the round of 16 second leg by Erling Haaland, who scored five goals, the highest bankruptcy in the European Cup: The world of Saxony seemed extremely dark in rainy Manchester on Tuesday evening after hopes were lost as a result of the 1-1 from the first leg had been so great. “Everyone has to ask themselves what they did wrong and endure the malice that will rain down on us,” said sports director Max Eberl: “But that’s part of football too. I like guys who get back up.”

RB has the opportunity to do so on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) at VfL Bochum. “There’s something to that saying ‘clean your mouth, keep going’,” said Eberl: “You don’t have much time now and you have Bochum on Saturday, which will definitely be a different game.” In Bochum, however, there will be little compensation for Manchester permit.

Rather, Rose and his entourage must ensure that the clear defeat at City does not leave any permanent damage in the team and possibly jeopardize the other goals of the season. “We have to push ourselves,” said RB playmaker Emil Forsberg: “We are fully focused on the Bundesliga and the cup.” In the league, Leipzig is third in the race for the Champions League ranks on April 5th Borussia Dortmund is waiting in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

