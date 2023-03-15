Ahen Marco Rose appeared in front of the press in the catacombs of the Manchester City stadium after a Champions League night to forget, the coach of Rasenballsport Leipzig alternated between disappointment and purposeful optimism with his statements. “It’s a mega bitter defeat that nobody needs,” said Rose after the historic 0: 7 (0: 3) defeat at City, but added that it was “very important that we don’t feel sorry for ourselves now or tear themselves to pieces.”

Out of the premier class, severely penalized in the round of 16 second leg by Erling Haaland, who scored five goals, the highest bankruptcy in the European Cup: The world of Saxony seemed extremely dark in rainy Manchester on Tuesday evening after hopes were lost as a result of the 1-1 from the first leg had been so great. “Everyone has to ask themselves what they did wrong and endure the malice that will rain down on us,” said sports director Max Eberl: “But that’s part of football too. I like guys who get back up.”

RB has the opportunity to do so on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) at VfL Bochum. “There’s something to that saying ‘clean your mouth, keep going’,” said Eberl: “You don’t have much time now and you have Bochum on Saturday, which will definitely be a different game.” In Bochum, however, there will be little compensation for Manchester permit.

Displeasure with the referee

Rather, Rose and his entourage must ensure that the clear defeat at City does not leave any permanent damage in the team and possibly jeopardize the other goals of the season. “We have to push ourselves,” said RB playmaker Emil Forsberg: “We are fully focused on the Bundesliga and the cup.” In the league, Leipzig is third in the race for the Champions League ranks on April 5th Borussia Dortmund is waiting in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

However, Leipzig can no longer afford a game like in Manchester in the decisive phase of the season. On the offensive, RB remained almost completely harmless, at the back Leipzig couldn’t get the unstoppable Haaland under control. “He was always there where the ball dropped. He has to be congratulated for having the law of attraction on his side,” said Willi Orban. However, less talented Bundesliga strikers would mercilessly exploit Leipzig’s defensive mistakes.

In addition to the anger about the poor performance, the presentation of the referee Slavko Vinčić also caused displeasure at RB. Finally, Haaland’s 0: 1 (22nd) fell through a highly controversial hand penalty. Previously, as a result of an aerial duel between Benjamin Henrichs and City’s Rodri, the ball involuntarily jumped into the national player’s hand – nevertheless, according to the video images, the Slovenian referee pointed to the point.

“It was a referee’s decision, which is just bad at this level. We were just as bad afterwards, you have to say that, but it’s bitter. It’s about a lot. Then having to swallow such a decision doesn’t make it any easier,” said Orban. When asked, Orban admitted that the hand rule was no longer understandable for the players either. “It also makes it difficult for the referees. The situation was annoying. The hand rule is grotesque,” ​​said the defender.