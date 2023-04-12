To the delight of the fans, Benzema gave Real the lead in the 21st minute. The Spaniard Asensio, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute, opened the door to the semifinals for the hosts, where Alaba played through in central defense, with a well-placed low shot from around 20 meters. At that point, Chelsea were down to ten after Ben Chilwell was red after an emergency brake on the edge of the box in the 59th minute.

Chelsea now have their backs to the wall in the second leg at home at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.). The English also had their chances in Madrid to improve their starting position. But Joao Felix and immediately after the 0-1 Raheem Sterling found their master in Real goalkeeper Thibaut Curtois. In injury time, Alaba’s defender colleague Antonio Rüdiger prevented Mason Mount from scoring.