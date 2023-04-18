Home » Champions League: Real Madrid walk into the semi-finals against Chelsea
Champions League: Real Madrid walk into the semi-finals against Chelsea

Champions League: Real Madrid walk into the semi-finals against Chelsea
Real are in the semi-finals against Chelsea

Real Madrid win both quarterfinals against Chelsea. In the semi-finals of the Champions League, the royals meet either Bayern or Man City

Real Madrid wins at Chelsea and is in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Royals also have no problems in the second leg against the Londoners. Chelsea’s crisis deepens as the Blues remain untitled this season.

Real Madrid has once again proven its extra class in the Champions League and again reached the semi-finals of the premier class. The defending champion around jubilarian Toni Kroos also won the quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge at Chelsea 2-0 (0-0) and, after 2-0 in the first leg, confidently advanced one round. For Real, it is the eleventh semi-final in the most important European club competition since 2011. AC Milan also celebrated reaching the semi-finals with a 1-1 (1-0) win at Italian league rivals SSC Napoli. Milan won the first leg 1-0.

At Real, who meet the winner of the quarter-finals between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the next round, Kroos played his 150th European Cup game. His team-mate Karim Benzema became only the fifth player to make his 150th appearance in the Champions League. However, the goals for more effective Madrilenians were scored by someone else: Rodrygo with a brace (58th/80th minute). Chelsea with national player Kai Havertz as a center forward lacked penetrating power.

In Naples, Milan were able to celebrate thanks to an impressive defense and a splendid assist from striker Rafael Leao. The Portuguese sprinted with the ball on a counterattack across almost the entire field, left three opponents standing and then found offensive partner Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman only had to push in (43rd minute). Bastian Schweinsteiger called Leao’s attack on Twitter “one of the best assists I’ve seen in a long time”.

Milan turns off the secret favorite

Old master Giroud redeemed himself with the goal for a missed penalty kick in the 22nd minute – Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret had parried the weak attempt. The hosts tried from the first minute with a rush to make up for the 0:1 from the first leg. But it wasn’t enough for more than Victor Osimhen’s late equalizer (90+3). Shortly before, Napoli’s dribbling artist Chwitscha Kwarazchelia had awarded a penalty (82′).

Milan’s Olivier Giroud celebrates his goal to make it 1-0

For the first time since 2007, AC Milan is among the last four teams in the premier class – at that time the northern Italians also won the pot. In the semifinals, coach Stefano Pioli’s team will meet the winner of the game Inter Milan against Benfica Lisbon. Inter had won the first leg in Portugal 2-0.

