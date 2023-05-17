Home » Champions League: Real Madrid without Rüdiger in the starting XI at Manchester City
Sports

Champions League: Real Madrid without Rüdiger in the starting XI at Manchester City

by admin
Champions League: Real Madrid without Rüdiger in the starting XI at Manchester City

Status: 05/17/2023 8:12 p.m

Real Madrid start the second leg of the Champions League semifinals without central defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German national soccer player (9 p.m. / DAZN) is only a substitute in the game at Manchester City. Coach Carlo Ancelotti brings in the Brazilian Éder Militão.

Kroos and Gündogan there

Otherwise, Ancelotti relies on the same players at the beginning as in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, with 2014 world champion Toni Kroos starting again in midfield. Colleague Pep Guardiola trusts all eleven players from the game in Madrid, the team is led by German international Ilkay Gündogan.

See also  Leipzig Manchester City 1-1, goals and highlights. Guardiola equal in the first leg of the round of 16 - Sky Sport

You may also like

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Champions League: Four goals beat Real Madrid and...

Tennis: Media: Nadal cancels start at French Open

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy