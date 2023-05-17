Champions League: Real Madrid without Rüdiger in the starting XI at Manchester City

Status: 05/17/2023 8:12 p.m

Real Madrid start the second leg of the Champions League semifinals without central defender Antonio Rudiger.

The German national soccer player (9 p.m. / DAZN) is only a substitute in the game at Manchester City. Coach Carlo Ancelotti brings in the Brazilian Éder Militão.

Kroos and Gündogan there

Otherwise, Ancelotti relies on the same players at the beginning as in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, with 2014 world champion Toni Kroos starting again in midfield. Colleague Pep Guardiola trusts all eleven players from the game in Madrid, the team is led by German international Ilkay Gündogan.