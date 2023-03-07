8
Confident Champions League quarter-finals: Benfica Lisbon didn’t let anything go wrong in the second leg after the first leg win against Bruges. On Tuesday evening (March 7th, 2023) the Portuguese won clearly 5: 1 (2: 0).
Goals for Benfica came from Rafa Silva (38′), Goncalo Ramos twice (45’+2′ and 57′), Joao Mario (71′) and David Neres (78′). Bjorn Meijer scored the consolation goal for Bruges in the closing stages (87′).
More to come.
