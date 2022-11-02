Home Sports Champions League, round of 16 draw: the dangers for Inter, Milan and Napoli
Champions League, round of 16 draw: the dangers for Inter, Milan and Napoli

Champions League, round of 16 draw: the dangers for Inter, Milan and Napoli

Monday the pairings of the second round: here are our evaluations on the strength and danger of the possible opponents of Napoli, Inter and Milan

It will be a hell of a draw for Inter and Milan. The seeded Napoli are in much better shape, but the last seconds of Maccabi-Benfica, with the sixth goal of the Portuguese, complicated their life. The PSG, surpassed in the standings for away goals, ended up in second place and therefore in the second bracket: now it is the real risk for Spalletti. Not a good prospect to find Messi and Mbappé.

