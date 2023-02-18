Home Sports Champions League round-up: Chelsea lose to Benfica
Champions League round-up: Chelsea lose to Benfica

admin
2023-02-17 15:06:16.0 Source: Xinhuanet
Author: Zhang Wei

On the 15th, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 had two more first-leg contests. Chelsea, who visited Germany, lost 0:1 to Dortmund, and Bruges, who played at home, lost 0:2 to Benfica.

Chelsea, which only ranked 10th in the Premier League, failed to transfer to the Champions League. Although there were 21 attacks on Dortmund’s goal in the audience, it was the home team that scored only 2 of 14 shots and hit the goal. In the 63rd minute, Chelsea’s corner kick was cleared by Dortmund, and the home team took advantage of the situation to launch a quick counterattack. Adeyemi dribbled the ball all the way to get rid of the defender, and after reaching the penalty area, he passed the goalkeeper and hit an empty goal.

Chelsea, who lost 0:1, can only look forward to a comeback at home when the two teams fight again on March 7. Before that, they have to go through 3 Premier League games, including the “London Derby” with Tottenham.

The two goals scored by Benfica in the away game against Bruges all came from the second half. First, Mario hit a penalty kick in the 51st minute, and then Neres took advantage of the home team’s defensive mistakes to make another victory, laying a good foundation for Benfica to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Belgian team, which experienced the Champions League knockout for the first time, will be a guest in Lisbon on March 7 for the second round of competition between the two sides.

