Salah’s goal

At 03:00 on September 14th, Beijing time (20:00 on the 13th, UK local time), the second round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group A will start. Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 at home, Salah scored, Kudus equalized, Matip lore.

Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas and Matip alternated. In the 17th minute, Jota passed the ball and Salah shot into the lower right corner from 12 yards. Ajax equalized in the 27th minute, Boguis passed the ball, and Kudus burst into the upper left corner from 13 yards, 1-1.

Liverpool 1-0, Salah

Ajax 1-1, Kudus

Liverpool made a lore in the 89th minute, Zimikas took a corner kick, and Matip rushed into the net from the small penalty area, 2-1.

Liverpool 2-1, Matip

Liverpool (4-3-3): 1-Alisson; 66-Arnold, 32-Matip, 4-Van Dijk, 21-Zimikas; 19-Elliott (66′, 9-Philippines) Ermino), 3-Fabinho, 6-Thiago; 11-Salah, 20-Jota(66′,27-Nunez), 23-Dias(92′,7- Milner)

Technical Statistics

player rating

(Sco)