Home Sports Champions League – Salah scores Matip lore Liverpool 2-1 Ajax – yqqlm
Sports

Champions League – Salah scores Matip lore Liverpool 2-1 Ajax – yqqlm

by admin
Champions League – Salah scores Matip lore Liverpool 2-1 Ajax – yqqlm
Salah’s goal

At 03:00 on September 14th, Beijing time (20:00 on the 13th, UK local time), the second round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group A will start. Liverpool beat Ajax 2-1 at home, Salah scored, Kudus equalized, Matip lore.

Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas and Matip alternated. In the 17th minute, Jota passed the ball and Salah shot into the lower right corner from 12 yards. Ajax equalized in the 27th minute, Boguis passed the ball, and Kudus burst into the upper left corner from 13 yards, 1-1.

Liverpool 1-0, SalahLiverpool 1-0, Salah
Ajax 1-1, KudusAjax 1-1, Kudus

Liverpool made a lore in the 89th minute, Zimikas took a corner kick, and Matip rushed into the net from the small penalty area, 2-1.

Liverpool 2-1, MatipLiverpool 2-1, Matip

Liverpool (4-3-3): 1-Alisson; 66-Arnold, 32-Matip, 4-Van Dijk, 21-Zimikas; 19-Elliott (66′, 9-Philippines) Ermino), 3-Fabinho, 6-Thiago; 11-Salah, 20-Jota(66′,27-Nunez), 23-Dias(92′,7- Milner)

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

See also  Champions League: Monaco-Psv 1-1, male i Rangers, poker Benfica

You may also like

[UEFA Champions League]2 goals and 1 wave in...

Serie C, Group A: Pordenone and Pro Patria...

Warm-up match-Shanghai men’s basketball team beat Shanghai Jiaotong...

Veterans Philadelphia and Maggi want immediate redemption after...

Dzeko e Dumfries- Video Gazzetta.it

Verstappen at the finish line with the Monza...

Paulinho and Arthur, highlights- Video Gazzetta.it

ATP Ranking – Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing’s...

Bonucci saves Juve: with Salernitana equal and controversy

Ibrahimovic: “I won’t stop, Milan: I’ll be back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy