05 Oct 2022 19:50 PM

[Sina Sports News on the 5th]In the third round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group C, Bayern Munich beat Plzen 5-0 at home, Sane scored twice, Mane passed a shot, Gnabry and Shu Bo-Moting scores.

Gravenberg, Gnabry and Mazrawi alternated. In the 7th minute, Mushala passed the ball, and Sane broke through to the edge of the arc of the penalty area and shot into the upper left corner. In the 13th minute, Gretzka passed the ball, Gnabry pushed into the lower right corner from 13 yards, 2-0. In the 21st minute, Mane shot into the lower left corner before the small penalty area, 3-0.

Bayern (4-2-3-1): 1-Neuer; 40-Mazrawi, 2-Yupamecano (72′, 5-Pavar), 4-De Ligt, 19-Dai Weiss (46′, 44-Stanišić); 38-Gravenberg, 8-Gretzka (73′, 18-Sabice); 10-Sane (58′, 39-Ter) , 42-Mu Xiala (46′, 13-Chupo-Moting), 7-Gnabry; 17-Mane.

