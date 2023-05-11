Champions League: semi-finals – Inter are enough against weak Milan 30 strong minutes – Sport

Inter Milan beat AC Milan in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League and won 2-0.

In the Derby della Madonnina, the «Nerazzurri» made a dream start with an early double strike.

The second leg will also take place next Tuesday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter Milan created a good starting position in the semi-finals of the Champions League to reach the final for the first time since 2010. The “Nerazzurri” deservedly prevailed in the first leg given a strong first half. Although Milan got a little more control of the game after the break, the “Rossoneri” were never close to equalizing or even a turnaround.

Sandro Tonali missed the best chance of at least scoring the goal after a good hour. After a nice combination, his full low shot hit the left outer post. After that, numerous changes on both sides ensured that the Derby della Madonnina lost some of its intensity.

Inter starts like the fire brigade

There was a lot going on at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium at the beginning of the game. Inter started furiously and visibly overwhelmed Milan with this high pace. Within 3 minutes, the “guests” were rewarded twice:

8. Minute: Edin Dzeko beats Davide Calabria from a corner kick and scores the 1-0 with an instep volley.

Edin Dzeko beats Davide Calabria from a corner kick and scores the 1-0 with an instep volley. 11. Minute: After a straight attack, Federico Dimarco plays a cross pass to the middle. Lautaro Martinez skilfully passes the ball before Henrich Mchitarjan beats Milan keeper Mike Maignan with a centered shot.

Even after the lightning start, Inter didn’t take their foot off the accelerator. If Hakan Calhanoglu’s powerful long-range shot hadn’t smacked the right post, Milan’s mortgage in the second leg could have been greater.

After half an hour, referee Jesus Gil Manzano also awarded Inter a foul penalty. After VAR intervention, the Spaniard withdrew his decision. Martinez had let himself fall a bit easily in a duel with Simon Kjaer.

Shortly before the break, Milan got into the swing of things a little better – or at least they were able to free themselves from the grip a little better. Rafael Leao was sorely missed on offense. The young Portuguese was absent due to injury. And the record without the winger is devastating for Milan: Without him, the “Rossoneri” have won only one of 11 games this season.