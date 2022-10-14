Home Sports Champions League – Son Heung-min doubles, Kane passes Tottenham 3-2 to win 1 point to lead – yqqlm
Champions League – Son Heung-min doubles, Kane passes Tottenham 3-2 to win 1 point to lead

Son Heung-min double ring

At 03:00 on October 13th, Beijing time (20:00 on the 12th, UK local time), the fourth round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group D will start. Tottenham beat Frankfurt 3-2 at home, Sun Xingmin scored twice, Kane pass shot. Spurs lead by 1 point.

Richarlison, Emerson and Langley alternated. In the 14th minute, Dell made a mistake and lost the ball, Rhodes made a cross in the melee, and Kamada Dadi pushed into the empty goal from the small penalty area.

Tottenham then scored 3 goals in a row. In the 20th minute, Kane made a direct pass, and Sun Xingmin made a single-handed low shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the penalty area, 1-1. In the 28th minute, Jakic fouled Kane in the penalty area, and the latter scored a penalty kick, 2-1. In the 36th minute, Hoiber made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Sun Xingmin volleyed his left foot into the upper corner from 10 yards, 3-1.

In the 59th minute, Tuta accumulated two yellow cards for a tactical foul on Sun Xingmin and was sent off. Frankfurt narrowed the gap in the 87th minute, Gotze took a corner kick, and Alidu scored a header from the edge of the penalty area, 2-3.

Tottenham (3-5-2): 1-Lori; 17-Romero, 15-Dell (78′, 6-Sanchez), 34-Lenglet; 12-Emerson, 5-Hoybe Er, 30- Bentancur (67′, 38- Bisuma), 19- Sessegnon; 9- Richarlison (67′, 4- Skip), 10- Kane, 7- Son Heung-min (86′, 27-Lucas)

