Home Sports Champions League, the results of the evening
Sports

Champions League, the results of the evening

by admin
Champions League, the results of the evening

Sampaoli’s team awaits the result of Dortmund-City to see if they can play the next round on the last day. The Germans just need one point to send them to the Europa League

A crack from Papu Gomez and En-Nesyri’s winning detour, then a pearl from Isco and Montiel’s trio in the final: Sevilla win 3-0 against Copenhagen and find their first success of the season in the Champions League. The Andalusians thus climb to 5 points in group G and can still hope for qualification: if Manchester City wins in Dortmund, everything will be played on the last day. For the Danes, last with 2 points and at a disadvantage in the direct clashes with Sampaoli’s team, the chances of reaching a consoling relegation in the Europa League also fade.

THE MATCH

Sampaoli focuses on Dollberg in attack and the former “Italians” Gomez and Suso on the flanks, triggered by Isco’s plays. The Spaniards start strong, but Copenhagen is already dangerous in the first half with the conclusions of Daramy and Haraldsson. The Danes occupy the spaces well and prevent Sevilla from stinging in speed, at the beginning of the second half they also hit a post with 18-year-old Clem. In the last half hour, however, the Sevilla playmakers are exalted: Grabara manages to deny the 1-0 to Isco but shortly after is mocked by En-Nesyri, who deflects a Papu cross into the goal. Copenhagen tries to respond by focusing on Cornelius’ strength. In the final, the former Atalanta and Parma serves the assist of a possible draw to Diks: the ball is printed on the crossbar, condemning the Danes to last place in the group. At 88 ‘Isco closes the score with a spectacular shot from the edge of the area. Three minutes later Montiel puts the icing on the cake: ball and chain restart and one-two with Lamela, then a right-footed shot from close range on which Grabara cannot reach.

See also  Giroud after Milan-Dinamo Zagreb: "Disappointed for the change". But Pioli extinguishes the controversy

25 October – 20:54

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Rome-Naples, steward suspended for a selfie with Osimhen....

Olympics 2026, Abodi: “The CEO of the Milano-Cortina...

Campazzo’s agent:Have had in-depth talks with the Lakers/Warriors,...

Domenech and Zidane’s header: “For what I told...

Lukaku called up for the Champions League, Inter...

Rugby, Women’s World Cup: all about Giada, the...

Youth League Benfica-Juve 2-3: Montero wins in comeback

Mini Challenge 2022: the finals at Mugello

Djokovic: “Australian Open? I hope to be there,...

Hotly debated Shenhua counts a penalty: a foul...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy