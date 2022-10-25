A crack from Papu Gomez and En-Nesyri’s winning detour, then a pearl from Isco and Montiel’s trio in the final: Sevilla win 3-0 against Copenhagen and find their first success of the season in the Champions League. The Andalusians thus climb to 5 points in group G and can still hope for qualification: if Manchester City wins in Dortmund, everything will be played on the last day. For the Danes, last with 2 points and at a disadvantage in the direct clashes with Sampaoli’s team, the chances of reaching a consoling relegation in the Europa League also fade.

THE MATCH

—

Sampaoli focuses on Dollberg in attack and the former “Italians” Gomez and Suso on the flanks, triggered by Isco’s plays. The Spaniards start strong, but Copenhagen is already dangerous in the first half with the conclusions of Daramy and Haraldsson. The Danes occupy the spaces well and prevent Sevilla from stinging in speed, at the beginning of the second half they also hit a post with 18-year-old Clem. In the last half hour, however, the Sevilla playmakers are exalted: Grabara manages to deny the 1-0 to Isco but shortly after is mocked by En-Nesyri, who deflects a Papu cross into the goal. Copenhagen tries to respond by focusing on Cornelius’ strength. In the final, the former Atalanta and Parma serves the assist of a possible draw to Diks: the ball is printed on the crossbar, condemning the Danes to last place in the group. At 88 ‘Isco closes the score with a spectacular shot from the edge of the area. Three minutes later Montiel puts the icing on the cake: ball and chain restart and one-two with Lamela, then a right-footed shot from close range on which Grabara cannot reach.