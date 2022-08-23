Pavkov’s incredible own goal at the last minute condemns the Red Star. Home comeback of Viktoria Plzen with the Qarabag. Benfica makes another 3 at Dinamo Kiev

Ten goals, but also emotions and twists that chase each other on the way to the group stage of the Champions League. Benfica respects expectations and reaffirms their superiority over Dynamo Kiev even in the return leg in front of their fans. Mission that instead fails surprisingly the Red Star, who after the disadvantage accrued in the first leg had managed to recover, then a mistake by the goalkeeper and an own goal in the final cost Stankovic the qualification. This is how Maccabi Haifa celebrates, arriving among the 32 best in Europe after twelve years from the last time, and so does Viktoria Plzen, who were missing from 2019, after the victory over Qarabag.

BENFICA-DYNAMO KIEV 3-0 — The feat would have been almost impossible, but Dynamo Kiev can’t even resist against Benfica. The signals arrive immediately, first with Rafa Silva’s raid and then with Grimaldo’s pole on a free kick (19 ‘). Two minutes later, Neres tries the overhead masterpiece but finds Bushchan rejected. The collapse of the Ukrainians begins in the 27th minute, when Otamendi is punctual at the far post to put the Brazilian winger’s cross in the net. At 40 ‘it was Rafa Silva’s turn, who took advantage of Syrota’s insane back pass and passed the goalkeeper. The coup de grace is by Neres, with a delightful left-footed shot on Ramos ‘support (42’). As in the first leg, the recovery is not particularly intense. In the final Karavayev from the outside does not go far from the post, but the Portuguese are still closer to the fourth goal with Enzo Fernandez, who crushes too much the conclusion from a few steps. See also Harvey swallows 3 unbeaten games after 3 unbeaten games

RED STAR-MACCABI HAIFA 2-2 — The news of the evening comes from Belgrade, where the Red Star wastes a lead of two goals and with two heavy mistakes paves the way towards the Champions League groups at Maccabi Haifa. The Serbs exploit the thrust of the Marakana right from the start, despite the visibility problems caused by the smoke bombs. At 12 ‘Kanga tries the placed, but his conclusion is printed on the post. The advantage comes a quarter of an hour later: Katai takes the Israeli defense, Goldberg fails to clear the area and Pesic takes the opportunity to score with an empty net. Chery tries to respond from distance, Borjan is attentive and blocks (33 ‘). In the end of the first half, everything happens. Stankovic’s team moves forward in the total calculation in the 43rd minute: splendid action all vertically, with the ball moving quickly from Katai to Pesic, until the insertion from the left side of Ivanic who then is good at kicking hard on the first pole. The recovery begins and Pierrot heads on a corner kick, but before his deviation there is that of Srnic’s hand that the Var signals. Haziza appears from the spot and gets the shot saved by Borjan; a few moments later, Sundgren tries from distance and the goalkeeper blatantly misses the intervention on a shot that is anything but irresistible. In the second half, the guests come close to equal with Conrud; impeccable this time the extreme defender of the Red Star who foils the threat with the help of the pole (65 ‘). Where Maccabi does not arrive, the Serbs take care of scoring for themselves. The nightmare takes shape in the 90th minute: on a free kick from the trocar, Patkov vanishes and scores the own goal that qualifies the Israelis. See also A march of fire will define the ambitions of the Dolomites

VICTORIA PLZEN-QARABAG 2-1 — The Czechs enforce the law of the Doosan Arena, where they have not lost since May 2021. The Qarabag, who are almost completely absent in the early stages of the game, are at the expense of this circumstance. Kalvach already has an excellent goal ball in the 3 ‘, but he kicks badly from the edge. The Azeris raise the center of gravity and strike at the first useful opportunity: at 38 ‘Ozobic collects a defensive rebound, stop and volley are valuable and precise. Viktoria Plzen resumed attacking with conviction in the second half and took advantage of Mahammadaliyev’s not flawless interventions. At 58 ‘a foolish exit from the goalkeeper on a free kick leaves the goal unguarded, Kopic controls to the limit and equalizes. A quarter of an hour and the comeback is served: the Qarabag defense is badly placed, Mosquera on the bottom serves Kliment in the center that touches under the legs of the goalkeeper.

