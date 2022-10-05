Marseille stops Sporting and reopens group D, Atletico Madrid collects their second defeat

The distances in group A remain unchanged: to Napoli’s impressive goal, Liverpool respond with a solid test at Anfield against Rangers, saved on several occasions by an infinite McGregor. Klopp’s team won 2-0 in a challenge that was never really in question, risking something only in the final. Antonio Conte does not rejoice, however, who in Frankfurt does not go beyond 0-0 against Eintracht and does not engage the leaders Sporting, knocked down 4-1 by Tudor’s Marseille. Bruges confirms the revelation of this Champions League, remaining with full points and beating even the most accredited Atletico Madrid. It ended 2-0 in Belgium, the same result that matured in Porto, where Conceiçao’s team beat Bayer Leverkusen.

LIVERPOOL-RANGERS 2-0 — As expected, the Reds have the inertia of the maneuver. Nuñez immediately warms up McGregor’s gloves, but in the 7th minute the goalkeeper has to give in to the perfect free-kick from Alexander-Arnold who catches the intersection of the posts. The leitmotiv of the first half is the duel between the Uruguayan striker and McGregor, with the 40-year-old from Rangers who opposes two more times in the final of the fraction and also on Salah in the quarter of an hour. The Egyptian signed the doubling in the 53rd minute, when he converted the penalty kick procured by Luis Diaz extended by King in the area. In the end, Tsimikas’ sensational saves on Matondo’s shot and then by Alisson on Colak prevented the Scots from returning to the game. See also Ibrahimovic: Winning the Champions League will not make me better because I am the best – yqqlm

UNISON TOTTENHAM 0-0 — Few emotions in Frankfurt, with Conte’s team slightly preferable. The interesting situations are related to the sorties of Son, who fails to make the axis work with Kane and is more incisive when he sets out on his own. At 40 ‘Trapp worries with a right-footed shot from the edge that ends a few centimeters from the post. The Korean has another chance in the 54th minute after Richarlison’s recovery, but this time he doesn’t frame the goal; shortly before the turn of Knauff finds an attentive Lloris. At game time Lindstrom has the lead ball on his right after a series of rebounds, but shoots high. Not much else happens, for the Spurs all in all it is a good point in view of the return.

BRUGES-ATLETICO MADRID 2-0 — Simeone’s formation got off to a better start, with Carrasco and Griezmann worrying the Belgian defense. At 26 ‘great opportunity for Morata, who face to face with Mignolet lets himself be hypnotized. Bruges comes out at a distance and at 36 ‘moves forward: excellent personal action by Jutgla who wedges himself in the area and then Sowah only needs a ball to push into the net. At the beginning of the second half the Spaniard kicks, the shot is central and Oblak neutralizes it, but on the second attempt he can rejoice: the triangulation in the area with Buchanan works, Jutgla opens the pot and signs the double. Atletico Madrid could shorten in the 76th minute from eleven meters, but the penalty obtained by Cunha was kicked by Griezmann against the crossbar. Joao Felix and Correa try in quick succession in the 89th minute, but Mignolet overcomes and replies both attempts. See also Premier League-Salah double shot Henderson passes Liverpool Derby 4-1 away win-Shangbao Indonesia

PORTO-BAYER LEVERKUSEN 2-0 — The goals canceled by the Var are the common thread in Porto. At the quarter of an hour Hudson-Odoi is denied the joy because the action that leads him to score is spoiled by a foul at the beginning of the action. Uribe at 39 ‘tries with a bolide from a distance, Hradecky flies and puts in a corner. At 42 ‘Taremi scores, but originally there is a touch of Carmo’s hand in the Portuguese area and then it goes from Porto’s goal to the penalty kick for Bayer. Schick shows up from the spot, but the half-height shot is saved by Diogo Costa. No problem at 69 ‘instead: at the end of a splendid choral action, Sanusi heads up on Uribe’s cross; Hradecky touches but fails to avoid the net. At 87 ‘Galeno closes the game, perfectly caught on the cut by Taremi, with a diagonal that the goalkeeper touches even in this case. Shortly after, Frimpong sent off for a double yellow card, with the Germans finishing the match in ten.

