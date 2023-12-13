Champions League: Those classified for the Round of 16 have been defined

The qualifiers for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League have been finalized, with a strong showing from Spanish and German teams. Four Spanish teams, all as group winners, have advanced to the next round, a first in the history of the tournament. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Sociedad, and Atlético Madrid are among the Spanish clubs moving forward.

Joining them are three German clubs – Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Leipzig – as well as three Italian clubs – Inter Milan, Napoli, and Lazio. English football will be represented by just two teams, current champion Manchester City and Arsenal.

Of note, it is the first time that four Spanish teams have reached the Round of 16, with only last year’s Europa League champion, Sevilla, being left out of the tournament.

The round of 16 pairings will be decided on Monday, with the first legs scheduled for February 13 and 14 and 20 and 21, and the return legs set for March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13. The draw will see group winners being seeded and playing the return match on their home field, facing a second-placed team from another group. Teams from the same national federation cannot be paired in the draw or with those that have played in the group stage.

Additionally, Paris Saint-Germain will face a group leader in the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The stage is set for an exciting and competitive round of 16 matches.

Share this: Facebook

X

