The story ends, at least on the pitch, where Club Bruges – already strong in qualification – surrenders to Porto and collects their first defeat in the Champions League. Sergio Conceiçao’s team made almost nothing wrong and with the complicity of the Belgians, who instead failed the penalty of the potential draw twice, it won with merit by spreading in the second half. With this result, the Portuguese are confirmed as the second force in the group and could already celebrate the round of 16 if Atletico Madrid did not beat Bayer Leverkusen.

THE MATCH

Porto only need a few moments to immediately make their intentions clear and it is equally clear that a nightmare evening is expected for the defense of Bruges. In a quarter of an hour Eustaquio, Uribe and Taremi have excellent scoring, which they waste by kicking high in all three cases. At 33 ‘the aim was precise: Otavio pocketed perfectly for Taremi, who in front of Mignolet opened the pot for the guest advantage. After an anonymous first half, the Belgians could take advantage of a gift: Carmo gives an opponent a kick from the ground, for the referee team it is enough to call Oliver to the on-field review. The referee warns the defender and assigns the penalty, Vanaken shows up from the spot but Diogo Costa saves. The execution, however, is to be repeated for the invasion of Eustaquio, Lang takes charge of the joke and the outcome is the same, with the goalkeeper extending to his left and thwarting this attempt too (50 ‘). Thus, Bruges leaves the field and Porto takes advantage of it. Evanilson solves a confusing offensive full of rebounds and slips Mignolet in the 57th minute, then two splendid choral actions ended with phrasing in front of goal, first Eustaquio in the 60th minute and then Taremi ten minutes later for the final 0-4. Rejected, just before the end, the right of Jutglà by the usual Diogo Costa. Also noteworthy is the debut in the Champions League of Rodrigo Conceiçao, defensive winger born in 2000 and son of the coach.