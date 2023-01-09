Original title: Champions League-Trump 3 breaks 100 to win Higgins single stroke 141

In the early morning of January 7th, Beijing time, all the fourth group matches of the 2023 Snooker Champions League (Invitational Version) were over. In the group final, although Judd Trump missed a match point, he still broke through 100 with 3 shots and defeated the defending champion John Higgins 3-1 with a big score. After Jack Lisowski, Stuart Bingham and K-Wilson are the fourth to advance to the championship group.

The 2023 Snooker Champions League (Invitational Version) competition is divided into 4 time periods. The first and second groups will be played on December 19-22, 2022, and the third and second groups will be played on January 3-6, 2023. 4 group competitions, the 5th and 6th group competitions will be held on February 7-10, the 7th group competition will be held on February 27-28, and the championship group will be held on March 1-2, that is, between the 7 group champions finals.

The defending champion of the event is Scotland “Wizard” John Higgins. A total of 24 players were invited to participate, 7 in the first group, 3 in each of the 2-6 groups, and 2 in the 7th group. Each group starts with a single round-robin ranking match, the top 4 enter the semi-finals, the fifth directly enters the next group, and the 4 semi-finalists, the champion enters the championship group, and the losers 3 enter the next group.

In the first three group matches that have been completed, Jack Lisowski, Stewart Bingham and K-Wilson, who were relegated from the first group, won the first to third group championships and advanced to the championship group; Matthew Selter, who was relegated from Group 1, Robert Milkins, who was relegated from Group 2, and Mark Selby and Ricky Walton, who were relegated from Group 3, and defending champion John – Higgins, Judd Trump and G-Wilson, who replaced Zhao Xintong, continued to compete in the fourth group.

On the first match day of this group, Judd Trump temporarily ranked first in the group with 3 wins and 1 loss with 3 points, followed by defending champion John Higgins with 3 victories. Robert Milkins and Mark Selby are third and fourth respectively.

In the first group round-robin match on the second match day, after John Higgins lost to Rich Walton 1-3, he defeated G-Wilson and Judd- Trump finally scored 5 points with 5 wins and 1 loss, ranking first in the group; after losing 2-3 to John Higgins, Trump swept Robert Milkins 3-0, and finally With 4 wins and 2 losses and 4 points, they ranked second in the group; Mark Selby, Robert Milkins and Matthew Selter all scored 3 points with 3 wins and 3 losses. Selby and Milkins relied on With the advantage of winning games, Celtic ranked fifth and was relegated to the fifth group. Selby ranked third with the advantage of goal difference, and Milkins ranked fourth.

In the semi-finals, John Higgins scored 114 (99)-0, 65-70, 121 (121)-16 and 141 (141)-0 with 2 breaks and 1 shot of 90+, with a big score of 3- 1 victory over Robert Milkins, Judd Trump relied on 1 century and 1 50+. After saving 1 match point, he scored 122 (122)-0, 0-99 (99), 0 -64 (51), 54-6 and 73 (50) -17, with a big score of 3-2 to reverse Mark Selby, both advanced to the final.

In the final, Judd Trump scored 3 breaks and 1 50+. After missing 1 match point, he scored 108 (108)-0, 133 (129)-0, 53 (53)-77 (77) and 108 (102) -6, a 3-1 victory over the defending champion John Higgins, becoming the champion of the 4th group, following Jack Lisowski, Stewart Bingham and K-Wilson, The 4th to advance to the championship group. John Higgins, Mark Selby and Robert Milkins were also relegated to Group 5, where they will continue to compete with Mark Williams, Neil Robertson and David Gilbert.

In addition, on the second match day, a total of 8 breaks were scored. Among them, John Higgins scored 141 points in a single stroke in the fourth round of the semi-final match against Robert Milkins, the highest score in this group.