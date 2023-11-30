Home » Champions League volley: first victories for Roeselare and Maaseik, Jolan Cox excels at the Limburgers
Champions League volley: first victories for Roeselare and Maaseik, Jolan Cox excels at the Limburgers

Roeselare and Maaseik recorded their first victory on the second day of the group stage of the Champions League volleyball.

Belgian national champion Roeselare won 0-3 (19-25, 20-25 and 19-25) against the Greek Olympiacos, while Maaseik won 1-3 (20-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 23- 25) proved too strong for the Romanian Galati.

Maaseik fought to a 1-3 victory. Captain Jolan Cox delivered four aces in the first set and a decisive serve in set four.

Maaseik had not started well, as they were immediately 6-1 behind in the first set. But the visitors recovered to score 10-11.

Jolan Cox delivered four aces in one service for 14-22. Maaseik won the set 20-25.

The second set went to the Romanians 25-23, but the third set clearly tilted to Maaseik after an equal start: 17-25.

In set 4 Cox made the difference: it became 22-25. Cox was rightly voted MVP, man of the match.

GALATI: Butnaru 7, Javad 1, Bala 7, Woch 7, Nikula 20, Gergye 4. Libero: Toman. Kwamen in: Talpa 7, Lescov, Lopes, Hamacher 12, Cristudor.

GREENYARD: Bartos 18, Thys 5, Cox 25, Hanzic 14, Polak 9, Vanker 3. Libero: Perin. Arrived in: Lindqvist, Berkhout, Iribarne

