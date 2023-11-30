Champions League volley: first victories for Roeselare and Maaseik, Jolan Cox excels at the Limburgers

© VDB

Roeselare and Maaseik recorded their first victory on the second day of the group stage of the Champions League volleyball.

Belgian national champion Roeselare won 0-3 (19-25, 20-25 and 19-25) against the Greek Olympiacos, while Maaseik won 1-3 (20-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 23- 25) proved too strong for the Romanian Galati.

Maaseik fought to a 1-3 victory. Captain Jolan Cox delivered four aces in the first set and a decisive serve in set four.

Maaseik had not started well, as they were immediately 6-1 behind in the first set. But the visitors recovered to score 10-11.

Jolan Cox delivered four aces in one service for 14-22. Maaseik won the set 20-25.

The second set went to the Romanians 25-23, but the third set clearly tilted to Maaseik after an equal start: 17-25.

In set 4 Cox made the difference: it became 22-25. Cox was rightly voted MVP, man of the match.

GALATI: Butnaru 7, Javad 1, Bala 7, Woch 7, Nikula 20, Gergye 4. Libero: Toman. Kwamen in: Talpa 7, Lescov, Lopes, Hamacher 12, Cristudor.

GREENYARD: Bartos 18, Thys 5, Cox 25, Hanzic 14, Polak 9, Vanker 3. Libero: Perin. Arrived in: Lindqvist, Berkhout, Iribarne

