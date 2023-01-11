The Umbrians win on the Ljubljana field and secure first place in the group with one match to spare. Itas in Belgium

Perugia takes first place in group E with one match to spare by beating Ljubljana. Now in Trento field.

Ljubljana-Perugia 1-3 (21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-25) — The unstoppable march of Perugia continues, which by virtue of the success achieved in Ljubljana has arithmetically qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, closing its group in first place. Sir prevailed in four sets, thus lining up the twenty-sixth victory of the season, still undefeated in all competitions.

The coach Andrea Anastasi continued in the choice of the turnover (in Perugia Russo had remained in Colaci), giving up Leon, Giannelli, Rychlicki at the start and deploying Ropret in direction and Herrera opposite, Flavio and Solè in the center, Semeniuk and Plotnitskyi as spikers , with Piccinelli free. The first set saw Perugia initially accumulate a four-point lead (7-11) in the initial stages thanks to a Herrera (6 points and 2 aces in the fraction) immediately in great shape and, despite the good performance in the Slovenian ranks of Kok and ‘former Forlì Gjorgiev, then deservedly going to close (21-25) with an attack by Giannelli.

In the second set the Umbrian sextet was literally overwhelming, extending immediately with the best Herrera (7 points and 2 aces, with 83% in attack) and downsizing even more the Ljubljana team, which collapsed sharply and was then Rychlicki to close (15-25) the set. The scenario of the third fraction was quite different, with the awakening of the Slovenians, who surprised Perugia (the drop in tension between Anastasi’s players was justifiable due to the fact that for qualification it would have been enough to win two sets and not necessarily the match) and they are brought forward at the start on 6-1 and then on 7-2, to then suffer the break from Sir until 7-8. New extension of Ljubljana on 13-11 and then the recovery on 13-13 up to an incandescent final, with Ljubljana which, carried away by its own fans and favored by the 12 errors of SIR, moved up to 23-22 (mistake by Solè ). He then closed the fraction (25-23) with an attack by ex Padova Koncilja. See also The U23 national football team lost 0:3 to the UAE team and won the fourth place in the "Dubai Cup"

In the fourth set there was no story, with Perugia that thanks to Semeniuk (13 total points in the match for him) moved to 1-6 (double ace from Semeniuk) and then to 2-10 and then to 5- 18. In the final there was an attempt to react by Ljubljana, but without pretensions and to close the match (15-25) was the attack by Herrera (MVP and best scorer of the match with 25 points and 77% in attack). Sir will be back on the pitch on Sunday in the league, facing Padova at the PalaBarton at 6pm. (Antonello Menconi)

