Of Salvatore Riggio

The Champions League is back with the first two round of 16: the Rossoneri want to continue Friday’s renewed success against Torino

Milan-Tottenham

(the match at 21 on Canale 5, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, Sky Go and Now TV)

Milan want to continue their renewed success on Friday against Turin, after seven games without a win in 2023. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham arrive at the San Siro: they will need a high-quality and intense Milan. We have prepared for this, Stefano Pioli said. The difficulties multiply. Conte prepare matches well. They are an English team, therefore a team that plays with great intensity, coached by an Italian. Conte is a great coach, one of the few coaches who called me after the Scudetto. I was very pleased with him, continued the Rossoneri coach. Tomori is back in defense, but not Bennacer. Not 100% and Pioli doesn’t want to risk it: Milan must play well and try to lead the game. We must always try to be dangerous. They have a big trident, so you need to be compact. How much do we think we will win the Champions League? We believe we can pass this round. Let’s take it one step at a time. Winning the Champions League would be a dream, but it’s useless to think about it now. For his part, Conte returns to San Siro after coaching Inter in the two-year period 2019-2021, winning the Scudetto 11 years after the Treble won by the Nerazzurri with Jos Mourinho in 2010. Meanwhile, Tottenham are falling apart. After Lloris, out until the beginning of April with a knee ligament problem, and Bissouma, who has already had ankle surgery, Conte also loses Bentancur for the whole season: he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee during the match lost by 4 -1 against Leicester on Saturday 11 February.