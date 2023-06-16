Home » Champions League winners: Thousands celebrate Manchester City at the downtown parade
Status: 06/13/2023 11:55 a.m

When Manchester City wanted to celebrate the treble, the storm came. The party was postponed – and then took place.

Due to warnings of severe storms, the Champions League winners’ celebrations began Manchester City postponed by an hour on Monday evening. When the triumphant ride of the newly crowned Champions League winner with the three trophies of the season started slightly delayed after a violent summer storm, the streets in the center of the 600,000-inhabitant metropolis were drowned in a sea of ​​sky-blue colors filled with tens of thousands of joyful fans.

Captain Ilkay Gündogan and his teammates took turns showing the trophies for their championship successes, FA Cup and Champions League. During the loop of “We are the champions”, the players of team manager Pep Guardiola sang to themselves and the fans sang to their players.

The fans of the “Citizens“In addition to the appearances of Champions League hero Rodri or record scorer Erling Haaland, Gündogan with the trophies in the front row. “Thank you for the great support throughout the season, it was incredible. Now we have three trophies”Gundogan said.

Man City is copying their rivals United

Man City won the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 (0-0) win over Inter Milan on Saturday (06/10/2023) and thus made the historic title triple perfect, which had previously only been achieved by their local rivals in England Manchester United succeeded in 1999. Spaniard Rodri scored the winning goal for Man City.

Two years ago the team was in the final Chelsea FC failed. Last year the “Citizens” against Real Madrid in the semifinals.

