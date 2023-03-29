Status: 03/29/2023 2:17 p.m

For the soccer players of VfL Wolfsburg, on Thursday (30.03.2023) the goal is to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. After 1-0 in the first leg at Paris Saint-Germain, the starting position is promising. One VfL player is particularly excited about the game.

Champions League time is Pajor time, she has already scored seven goals in the current competition, more than any other. Which is why the striker is looking forward to the second leg against Paris on Thursday (6.45 p.m., in the NDR Livecenter) in Wolfsburg.

The comparison with the best teams in Europe is “always something special. We train to play such games,” explained the Pole. And of course to win, that’s also certain. “We give everything for that, it’s our mentality, our face. We don’t play for a draw,” said the striker, who finally wants to score a goal again.

Six games without a goal

Because not everything went according to plan for the attacker recently. On the one hand, the footballer wants to stay relaxed in the final sprint of this season, on the other hand, she wants to continue “working hard” to score more again. In the last six competitive games, Pajor lacked the last bite and fortune in front of the opposing goal.

“Sometimes that’s how it is,” said Pajor, adding: “The game is about loosening up. Don’t think about not scoring.” Most recently, the Pole scored 4-0 in Freiburg a month ago. “I keep working, keep calm,” she affirmed. The 26-year-old top striker, who is always said to work a lot and well anyway, still has big goals this season: “Ultimately, we want to bring three titles to Wolfsburg.”

“Mentality of a Wolf”

But not only with her, but also with VfL not everything went according to plan. The recent 0-1 draw at FC Bayern combined with the loss of the lead in the table has thrown the German champions back in the fight to win the title again. It was the second defeat this month after the 2-1 loss to Hoffenheim – and possibly the decisive one. Pajor knows that too.

“We no longer have a title in our hands,” said the striker about the situation in the Bundesliga, “we have to get back to a high level, put the Bayern game behind us, show our face”. Pajor himself would also like to tie back to more successful phases. The goalscorer has “the mentality of a wolf,” wrote Deutsche Welle in early February. “I’ve rarely seen a player who gives as much as Ewa in every single training session,” said Wolfsburg coach Tommy Stroot.

In training, Pajor continues to practice degrees and composure. The goalless games are “not on my mind”, the Polish international asserted, “even though I always want to score.” Preferably directly on Thursday against Paris.

This topic in the program:

NDR 2 Sports | 03/30/2023 | 11:03 p.m