The goals of Gunnarsdottir in the first half and Cantore in the second give the qualification to Montemurro’s team. Group draw in Nyon on Monday

First goal achieved: Juventus closed the HB Koge practice in the second leg and entered the Women’s Champions League groups, after ninety minutes under full management in front of over a thousand fans present at the Moccagatta Stadium in Alessandria. To resolve the match the goals of Gunnarsdottir and Cantore: one for half, 2-0 more than deserved but not so faithful to the widest gap seen on the pitch. Montemurro’s team must now wait until next Monday to know their next opponents: the groupings will be drawn at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

unlock gunnarsdottir — After the 1-1 draw eight days ago in Denmark, the bianconere start strong and immediately get ahead after eleven minutes with Gunnarsdottir, who heads a nice suggestion from Grosso. The opponents try to react with Carusa, already a thorn in the side of the Juventus defense in the first leg, but the attacker has to contend with Salvai who is increasingly in race condition. Cernoia shivers Skiba with a cross-shot that recalls the one that gave the three points against Roma, but on this occasion she is less fortunate. Montemurro’s team therefore remains under pressure in the opposing half of the field, looking to double and without risking too much: Gunnarsdottir (from distance) does not find the right measures, like Grosso and Boattin later on.

celebrates cantor — The Juventus coach thus tries to change the inertia of the match by adding fresh forces from the bench after a quarter of an hour from the restart: Gama (who returns from a long stop like Bonansea, also on the field shortly after) makes his seasonal debut by taking over Salvai , Cantore becomes the new offensive reference in place of Girelli. And it is precisely the striker number 9 who makes the fans explode with joy in the stands at the 76th, after half an hour characterized by a widely renouncing attitude of the visiting team and an almost impatient Juve looking for spaces in the opposing area. The Juventus domination is more than evident, yet the Danes at the end manage to become dangerous with Floe first and Carusa after. Nothing, however, that puts Juventus’ success into question. See also Juve, Arrivabene on Pogba's injury: "I don't want to create controversy"

