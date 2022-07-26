The Swiss from Gnonto must overturn the 3-2 straight away in the first leg in the second qualifying round for the next Champions League. The start of 2022/23 was also uphill in the championship

It is all still to be decided between Qarabag and Zurich in the second qualifying round for the next Champions League. The Azerbaijani club took the first leg match played at home, but the discussion is open: the 3-2 gives hope of comeback to the Swiss team, on which the bookmakers are betting in the return match and which, on paper, it therefore has the possibility of reversing the situation. It should be remembered that there is no away goal rule: in the event that Zurich wins with a goal difference, regardless of the total number of goals, it will go to extra time.

THE ROUND — The victory of Zurich with a goal difference (1-0 and 2-1 the most probable) is considered the result that has the greatest chance of being realized after the 1-1 draw, an outcome that would give the qualification to Qarabag. The first leg match gives a good boost to the team coached by Qurban Qurbanov, who closed the first half two goals ahead (goals by Kady and Wadji) and who immediately restored the distance after the momentary 2-1 of Zurich made by Kamberi. The penalty converted by the guests in the 85th minute with Kryezu totally changed the scenario in view of the return leg.

COMPLICATED START — Who knows that Wilfried Gnonto may not be a protagonist in Zurich’s comeback attempt: the forward of the Italian national team played as a starter in the first leg match and was then replaced in the final minutes. The problem for the Swiss is that even the results in the league are not satisfactory in this start of the season: in addition to the defeat in the first leg against Qarabag, the 4-0 suffered against Young Boys on the first day of the championship and the 0-0 at home against Lucerne in the next round. While the Azerbaijani club also played in the first qualifying round of the Champions League by eliminating Lech Poznan, with a 5-1 home return after losing 1-0 in the away first leg. See also Bagnaia, pole position and podium "Ready to have fun again"

July 27

