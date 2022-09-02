Home Sports Champions list: Milan without Adli, Juve with Chiesa
The Rossoneri include Dest and Florenzi in the list, outside Tatarusanu. The departures of Arthur and Zakaria free up space for the long-term injured Bianconeri

John Albanese @GiovaAlbanese

No surprises in the Champions list delivered by Juventus. Also included are the long-term injured, Chiesa and Aké: there was room for everyone, after the sales of Arthur and Zakaria on the last market day. Allegri puts in the A list three goalkeepers (Szczesny, Perin and Pinsoglio), four central defensive (Bonucci, Bremer, Gatti and Rugani) and as many low side (De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Danilo), therefore five midfielders (Paredes, Pogba, Locatelli, Rabiot and McKennie) and seven forwards (Vlahovic, Milik, Di Maria, Kostic, Chiesa, Kean and Aké). List B is also of fundamental importance, where three young players already included in the squad of the first team (Miretti, Fagioli and Soulé) appear, as well as Da Graca, who is a striker, and the goalkeeper of the Second team Garofani. Juve are expected to make their European seasonal debut at the Parco dei Principi next Tuesday, against PSG (which they will then face in the last match of the first phase at the Stadium on November 2). The first Champions League match at the Allianz Stadium is scheduled for September 14 against Benfica (return to Lisbon on October 25), while the double challenge with Maccabi Aifa will be played on October 5 in Turin and the following week, the October 11, in Israeli land.

Milan

Stefano Pioli had announced this in the press conference on the eve of the derby: “In the Champions list there will be painful renunciations, we are evaluating until the end”. In fact, some illustrious profiles are missing from the names given to UEFA. If Ibrahimovic’s absence was obvious and Bakayoko’s absolutely predictable, Adli’s exclusion is surprising. Out also the newcomers Thiaw and Vranckx, in Dest and the injured Florenzi, out Tatarusanu (Mirante is in goal with Maignan).

See also  Gold foil in Spain for Bonato and the Azzurrini

Goalkeepers: Maignan, Mirante.
Defenders: Kalulu, Florenzi, Tomori, Kjaer, Gabbia, Calabria, Dest, Hernandez, Ballo-Touré.
Midfielders: Pobega, Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Messias, Diaz, De Ketelaere.
Forwards: Leao, Rebic, Giroud, Origi.

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 21:33)

