No surprises in the Champions list delivered by Juventus. Also included are the long-term injured, Chiesa and Aké: there was room for everyone, after the sales of Arthur and Zakaria on the last market day. Allegri puts in the A list three goalkeepers (Szczesny, Perin and Pinsoglio), four central defensive (Bonucci, Bremer, Gatti and Rugani) and as many low side (De Sciglio, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Danilo), therefore five midfielders (Paredes, Pogba, Locatelli, Rabiot and McKennie) and seven forwards (Vlahovic, Milik, Di Maria, Kostic, Chiesa, Kean and Aké). List B is also of fundamental importance, where three young players already included in the squad of the first team (Miretti, Fagioli and Soulé) appear, as well as Da Graca, who is a striker, and the goalkeeper of the Second team Garofani. Juve are expected to make their European seasonal debut at the Parco dei Principi next Tuesday, against PSG (which they will then face in the last match of the first phase at the Stadium on November 2). The first Champions League match at the Allianz Stadium is scheduled for September 14 against Benfica (return to Lisbon on October 25), while the double challenge with Maccabi Aifa will be played on October 5 in Turin and the following week, the October 11, in Israeli land.