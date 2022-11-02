Balanced game with few chances, decided by two goals from an inactive ball by Salah and Nunez. Meret good on Thiago, in the second half canceled a goal in Ostigard for a millimeter offside

Mission accomplished, despite the defeat. With minimal effort and without injuries. Napoli loses 2-0 in Liverpool but closes the group first in the standings, with a remarkable loot of 15 points. Compared to forecasts, it was not a very exciting match, but what matters for Spalletti is that the primacy of the group was never at risk: Klopp’s team would have needed to win by four goals but scored only in the final, with a two goal from the dead ball by Salah and an always dangerous Darwin Nunez.

THE MATCH — Spalletti plays with the very titular players and keeps the field on a par. Kvara is a loose cannon ready to ignite, while Osimhen soon realizes that Van Dijk and Konaté are very different defenders than Erlic and Ferrari of Sassuolo, but he struggles with his usual generosity. After a conclusion from Jones, a flash of Salah invites Thiago to finish, with Meret overtaking. Ndombelé teases Alisson, but it is in the second half that the most important opportunity for Napoli arrives.

Kvara’s stroke finds Ostigard’s head: Alisson is beaten, but after an eternal Var control the Norwegian’s offside position is punished. Only one episode can unlock a game that always stays in balance. Darwin Nunez thinks about it, who commits Meret with his head (perhaps the ball has already entered), who can do nothing on Salah’s tap-in that removes all doubts. For Napoli a defeat that doesn’t hurt, even if at the last second Nunez’s doubling also comes. And now there will be many who want to avoid Spalletti’s team in the second round. See also Carragher: Liverpool never panic when signing, Manchester United will not be worse than last season – yqqlm

