Sports

Champions: Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5 – Calcio
(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – In the remake of the last Champions League final, Liverpool and Real Madrid challenge each other at Anfield for the first leg of the round of 16. It ends 5-2 for the Spaniards who overturn the 2-0 Reds gained in the first minutes of the match. On startup, immediately unlock Nunez heel. Salah finds an encore in the 14th minute after a sensational mistake by Courtois. The Spaniards immediately get back into the game with a splendid goal from Vinicius, Salah still close to the net. In the 36th minute Alisson and Vinicius also made it 2-2. At the beginning of the second half, Militao completes the comeback, then Benzema (shot deflected by Gomez) drops four-of-a-kind and makes it 5-2 on the break.

For Ancelotti’s team a very serious mortgage for the passage to the quarterfinals. (HANDLE).

