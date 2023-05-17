Champions: Manchester City-Real Madrid LIVE – Football

Champions: Manchester City 2-0 Real Madrid LIVE

Everything will be decided in this match, after the 1-1 draw in the first leg: the Merengues take the lead with Vinicius, De Bruyne equalizes in the second half.

The most important actions

Manchester City dominated the first half, Guardiola’s team went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals from Bernardo Silva, but with 13 shots attempted and 72% of ball possession.

Interval.

MANCHESTER CITY – REAL MADRID FIRST HALF ENDS! 2-0 at halftime, two goals from Bernardo Silva.

45+1′ AKANJI! Conclusion also for the defender, Militao saves his team by deflecting for a corner!

45′ WHAT GREALISH WRONG! Soft ball from De Bruyne, the winger controls badly a stone’s throw from goal!

45′ BERNARDO SILVA! Left low shot for the Portuguese, easy in this case for Courtois to catch.

37′ GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY – Real Madrid 2-0! Rete di Bernardo Silva. Grealish catches Gundogan’s cut, his shot is rejected, but Courtois can’t do anything on the Portuguese’s lead tap!

35′ KROOS CROSSBAR! Powerful conclusion of the German from 30 meters, touches Ederson with the ball that ends on the post of the goal.

23′ GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY – Real Madrid 1-0! Rete di Bernardo Silva. Ingenious vertical from De Bruyne for the Portuguese who, alone in front of Courtois, kicks power to the near post where the goalkeeper cannot reach.

22′ COURTOIS AGAIN SAYING NO TO HAALAND! Head shot by the Norwegian, incredible save by the former Atlético player who puts in a corner.

13′ MIRACLE OF COURTOIS ON HAALAND! Grealish’s cross, former Dortmund header from close range, rejects the Belgian!

12′ STONES! After a long ball possession, a shot by the defender who sends just wide.

8′ RODRI! On the continuation of the action, right to cross the Spaniard who ends just wide!

8′ HAALAND! Throw by de Bruyne, the Norwegian also jumps Courtois but no longer has the space to shoot.

The formations

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson – Walker, Dias – Akanji – Stones, Rodri – Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish – Haaland. Disposition: Ortega, Carson, Laporte, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Palmer, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga – Valverde, Kroos, Modric – Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius. Available: Lunin, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Mendy, Hazard, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio, Diaz.