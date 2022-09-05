Rossoneri in Salzburg for the first of the Champions League, but the French talent, with a passion for music, will not be there. Pioli and the club, however, believe in him and want to make him a pivot for the future

It would have been a good story. Mozart’s fan scoring in the city of him; the boy who plays the piano who decides a Champions League match about twenty minutes from the house where the maestro was born. But no. Yacine Adli, Milan’s enfant prodige with a passion for music and dark curly hair, has been excluded from the Champions list and will not take part in the trip to Salzburg on Tuesday evening, in the city of Mozart.

Management — No case. The Frenchman, taken last year and left on loan in Bordeaux for the whole season, has the esteem of Milan and especially of Pioli, who during the preseason praised his quality with the ball and chain: “He has excellent characteristics, from understand its position “. Here is the key point. Adli is a playmaker, like De Ketelaere and Brahim Diaz, the first two of the Piolian hierarchy. The coach made it clear that there is no future as a midfielder, alongside one between Tonali and Bennacer, at the moment. “Adli in midfield? I see her as difficult, if anything she can be a mezzala”. Translated: unless there are emergencies we will not see him play in the middle. The Frenchman is twenty-one and has to adapt to Italian football. No use burning it now. After all, it was the same for Kalulu: from reserve to permanent owner. See also Bassani, race-1 already at a level: 10th overall and first on Ducati

Numbers — So far Adli has played 46 minutes, 29 ‘against Bologna and 17’ against Sassuolo, remaining on the bench in the derby and in the first two outings against Udinese and Atalanta. Excluded from the Champions list, he will certainly have space in the rotations. From now until the beginning of November it will be played every three days, so the fans will be able to see it from the beginning. Pioli spoke of a dynamic player and good at verticalizing, more similar to De Ketelaere than to Brahim Diaz, a player with snags and solos. Adli is a reasoner, he loves to keep the ball at his feet and play with his head held high. He comes from a year with 7 assists and a goal. Better as a finisher than a finalizer. Pioli knows this and is managing it. On Tuesday he will miss the big match in Mozart’s city, but in the end with the piano you know how it ends. He taught it to us in the twentieth century, aka Tim Roth, in the film “The legend of the pianist on the ocean”. A piano has 88 keys, and so far ok, but the music you can make is endless. Adli waits for the right moment.

