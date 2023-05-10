Champions: Milan-Inter, derby with a view of Istanbul – Football

news-txt”>

The Euroderby between Milan and Inter which is giving away a place for the Champions League final on June 10th in Istanbul has arrived. Tonight, at 21, the lights go on at San Siro for the first leg semi-final between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri with the second favorites but with Pioli’s team which has history on its side. What takes place is in fact the fifth European derby between Milan and Inter with the unbeaten Devil, two wins and two draws. Furthermore, Inter have scored just one goal in the previous four, with Oba Oba Martins in the second leg of the semi-final 20 years ago.

Eve. “Inter favourites? The matches are all stories in themselves, especially the derbies. We don’t hide, we know the importance of this match and we want to make the most of it, knowing that it would be a huge step that must be taken with great determination and aggressiveness”. Thus the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, on the eve of the match against Milan valid for the semi-final first leg of the Champions League. “We’ve played seven derbies in these 20 months, they can give us some important insights, but at the same time we know that each game is different. There will be times when we’ll be more offensive and others when we’ll be more defensive – he added – we’ll have to do a game of great sacrifice, making a run for my partner will be fundamental.Lineups?In midfield and in attack I have the possibility to choose, in defense and on the wings I have limited choices: Gosens we don’t know if he can be called up and we hope to recover D’ Ambrose”.

Stefano Pioli puts the point and clarifies: “I didn’t say that Inter are favourites. I said they are favorites for the others”. The Rossoneri coach believes in the company and says it clearly: “We think we can eliminate anyone. We did it with Tottenham and Napoli. In the Champions League we haven’t had a path of ups and downs, but we have done something exceptional. All of us have never played in a Champions League final, motivation is at its best. I tried to convey to the team the happiness of living these moments: it will be a game that will be played over 180 minutes.”