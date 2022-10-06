Home Sports Champions, Naples: sold out at Maradona for the match against Ajax
Champions, Naples: sold out at Maradona for the match against Ajax

Next Wednesday, for the first time in the fourth matchday of the group, the club could be qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League. And the fever among the fans rises …

The enthusiasm for Napoli’s great performances in the Champions League meant that all sectors of the curves were sold out this morning and there are only a few grandstand tickets available for Napoli-Ajax scheduled for next Wednesday at Maradona.

SCREAM CHAMPIONS

What characterizes the stadium before the match will therefore be particularly powerful, given the sold out with over 50,000 spectators. Everyone wants to be there for an event that promises to be historic, given that for the first time on the fourth day of the group Napoli could already be qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. From an arithmetic point of view, Spalletti’s team just needs to equalize, because at 10 and with Ajax at 4, the 6 points of difference would be unbridgeable since at a tie at 10, Napoli would go for the best results in head-to-head matches. But it is still logical that Spalletti’s team wants to continue its winning path to finish first in the group.

