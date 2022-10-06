SCREAM CHAMPIONS

—

What characterizes the stadium before the match will therefore be particularly powerful, given the sold out with over 50,000 spectators. Everyone wants to be there for an event that promises to be historic, given that for the first time on the fourth day of the group Napoli could already be qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. From an arithmetic point of view, Spalletti’s team just needs to equalize, because at 10 and with Ajax at 4, the 6 points of difference would be unbridgeable since at a tie at 10, Napoli would go for the best results in head-to-head matches. But it is still logical that Spalletti’s team wants to continue its winning path to finish first in the group.