Everyone believes it but no one, out of good luck, wants to say it out loud. Napoli, rulers of Serie A, plunges back into Europe where tomorrow, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, they face Eintracht Frankfurt, holders of the Europa League. The two teams meet again after 28 years when the Germans eliminated the team coached by Boskov in the UEFA Cup. A draw on paper in favor of the Azzurri who, however, have to break down a taboo: never in its history has the team from Campania managed to enter the top eight of the top European competition.