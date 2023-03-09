news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 08 – “It won’t be easy, but I like to think that nothing is impossible in sport”.



Stefano Pioli, after winning the quarter-finals, sets no limits to his Milan’s path in the Champions League. While keeping their feet on the ground: “Milan must take one step at a time.



At first it was important to get through the group stage, then to get through to the round of 16. Now we’ll find the strongest in Europe, but today’s result is also important on a mental level and it’s good to dream. For now, let’s get back to the championship, where we’re a bit late. The goal is to finish in the top four”. (ANSA).

