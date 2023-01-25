State of form the Rossoneri are probably the team most in difficulty, marked in terms of morale and results. Two draws (Roma and Lecce) and three defeats in the last five, including the elimination from the Italian Cup and the bad knockout in the Super Cup derby, to which is added the collapse at the Olimpico stadium against Lazio.

Calendar the next will be the month of truth for Milan. Pioli’s team will face Sassuolo at home, Inter again in the league, Turin at San Siro, Tottenham always in front of their fans, then Monza away and the direct clash with Atalanta. Never like this time the imperative is to meet again, in the shortest possible time.

Market if January is the time for opportunities, Milan’s one is called Nicolò Zaniolo. It will be necessary to understand if Roma will meet the Rossoneri on the formula (onerous loan with conditional obligation) and on the price, where there is still some distance.

