Champions semifinal, Milan-Inter 0-2 – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 10 – Milan beat 0-2 ‘at home’ by Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. The goals, both in the first half, were scored by Dzeko in the 8th minute and Mkhitaryan in the 11th minute. The second leg will be played on Tuesday 16 May (9pm). Inter also caught a post with Calhanoglu, as well as Milan with Tonali. (HANDLE).

