The coach slows down his enthusiasm after the 4-1: “It wasn’t a lesson, I don’t like this presumption: it was just a good match. Now we have to think about training well.”

An unforgettable triumph, an evening that those present at the stadium will tell for a long time. Starting with Aurelio De Laurentiis. “I will always remember her. It is a great pride to be the president of this team, masterfully led by Spalletti and his staff. Well done everyone and thank you thank you thanks to the Maradona fans ”wrote, after the huge victory over Liverpool, the president of Napoli.

The coach, on the other hand, tries to remain lucid and dampen the enthusiasm. “It is an important result, because then the measures are always taken on the basis of who is the opponent of these performances. With Liverpool this result causes a bit of a stir, but what is essential is to always be able to play our football regardless of who we have in front of us and above all without going in flashes. This is what determines the level of personality. You never sign up for a result, it would mean that the team has limits, but in the collective there are different solutions to win games. Nothing is impossible when there is this availability. It wasn’t a lesson, I don’t like this presumption: it was just a good match. Now we have to think about training well ”he explained in the interview granted to Prime Video. Spalletti has been operated on for a fractured collarbone in recent days. But this did not affect the way in which he experienced the joy of this success: “I would not have rejoiced much in any case, there was to keep the players alert because one detail is enough to change the psychology of the game and complicate it. For ten minutes, after the double substitution, we left the initiative to them. I can say it was a positive start ”. See also Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes' Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen

Cholito emotion — The emotion of Giovanni Simeone is probably the most beautiful snapshot. He looks at the ball tattoo on his left arm that he kissed after the goal, his eyes shining. “At 14, my dream was to play the Champions League and today I’m here. I wanted to get to this moment, I’ve always wanted to. I’m excited, I fought so hard to get there. I felt I was going to score, I was ready. I have always wanted an opportunity and I have had it, luckily I was not wrong and now we only have to think about this beautiful night. We played a great game all together, beating such an important opponent gives us a lot of value. There are so many people who didn’t believe in me. I called my father as I do before every game, he told me that if I went in I would give a lot. It was suggestive to hear the Neapolitans shout my name in the stadium named after Maradona and the scream of the Champions League, the fans make us give something more ”, said the Argentine at the final whistle on Prime Video. On the other hand, the satisfaction of Zielinski, author of a brace, is more contained. “The most important thing is to have dominated, defeating a team of champions. We are happy but we are only at the beginning of the group and other difficult games await us. The new arrivals are all excellent players and good guys, they settled in immediately: we just have to enjoy them. “

