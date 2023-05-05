Champions SSC Naples: belts, weapons – violence escalates after the final whistle

After 33 years, SSC Napoli becomes Italian champion again. But instead of a peaceful celebration, a wild brawl breaks out in the stadium. There is also a state of emergency in the city. There is one fatality and more gunshot wounds.

Mith a rush of fans who had traveled with them, the big but also bloody championship celebration began for the Napoli footballers in Udine – at home in Naples the people on the streets and squares had long since started a long night of partying. After 33 years of waiting, the southern Italians completed their third “Scudetto” on Thursday evening and crowned a splendid season.

With five games to go, SSC is 16 points ahead of second-placed Lazio Roma. This means the third title in the club’s history after 1987 and 1990. The first two successes fell in the Napoli era of the now deceased world star Diego Armando Maradona.

However, it was not a peaceful celebration afterwards. Violent riots had already broken out on the square in Udine. On Friday night, a man died in Naples from gunshot wounds, and three others were hospitalized. The circumstances were initially unclear.

After the final whistle, the Naples fans who had traveled with them stormed the pitch to celebrate the championship. There they soon met hooligans from Udine, who had come from the other corner. Fighting broke out, men hitting each other with belts. One even wore a helmet for protection. Apparently there was no serious injury. Eight visitors had to be medically regretted, officials said.

At the same time, things were happening in Naples. On Thursday, 60,000 fans watched the crucial away game together on screens in the stadium named after Maradona, before heading downtown. From all corners of the city, fans let off firework rockets into the sky, similar to midnight on New Year’s Eve. In the Piazza del Plebiscito near the port, supporters crowded, sang and celebrated, waved flags and burned flares.

A large police force was to ensure that the celebrations remained peaceful. Nevertheless, incidents were soon registered: the Ansa news agency reported on a 26-year-old who died in hospital as a result of gunshot wounds. Three other people are being treated for gunshot wounds.

The police were investigating the circumstances and were initially unable to provide any information. Three other fans required treatment because they injured their hands from pyrotechnics.