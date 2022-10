Classification: Psg and Benfica 7 points; Juventus 3; Maccabi Haifa 0. Calendar: Maccabi-Juventus and Psg-Benfica (fourth day); Benfica-Juventus and Psg-Maccabi (fifth day); Juventus-Psg and Maccabi-Benfica.

The scenery: Juve qualification, made more complex by the peer between Benfica and PSG, passes away from away victories in Israel and Portugal. And points could also be used with the PSG.