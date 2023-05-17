Champions: Zhang, Inter in the final and anything is possible – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 16 – “We’re in the Champions League final and it’s something incredible that doesn’t happen every season. Credit goes to the coach and staff who did everything right to get to the final. Lifting the cup? Anything is possible, anything can happen in 90 minutes. We believe in it.” This was stated by Inter president Steven Zhang, interviewed by Sky Sport after the nerazzurri’s arrival in the Champions League final.



“We’re in our seventh year, I’ve been here since I was 24. There are players here who have never played in the Champions League and we’ve made this dream possible. We’ve done our job by bringing Inter back to the top, as long as we’re here we’ll work to keep Inter in this position – he added -.



Inzaghi? He will be the Inter coach for many seasons. I have worked with many coaches even though I was only 31 years old. Inzaghi is special: he is very calm in any type of context, whether you win or lose, he remains calm. This is a particular quality. And then he’s the only one who has never asked me for players “. (ANSA).

