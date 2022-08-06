Home Sports Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield Prediction_Match_Season_League
Sports

Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield Prediction_Match_Season_League

by admin
Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield Prediction_Match_Season_League

Original title: Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield score prediction

This British Championship will be held at 2:45 am on August 6th, Beijing time, and Birmingham will face Huddersfield at home. Birmingham ranked 20th in the Championship last season, and Huddersfield ranked third in the Championship last season. They lost in the promotion play-offs and ultimately missed promotion.

Battle history: The two sides have met in the past 31 times, Birmingham has 10 wins, 13 draws and 8 losses, scoring 31 goals and conceding 33 goals. Birmingham and Huddersfield have a slight advantage in the historical confrontation.

Birmingham got 1 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses in the past 10 games. They scored 12 goals and conceded 20 goals. The winning rate is 10% and the unbeaten rate is 60%. They got 1 wins, 3 draws and 1 losses in the past 5 games. Huddersfield got 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in the past 10 games. They scored 12 goals and conceded 8 goals. The winning rate is 50% and the unbeaten rate is 70%. They got 1 wins, 1 draws and 3 losses in the past 5 games.

This season, Birmingham has adjusted its lineup, introducing goalkeepers Etheridge and Rudy, as well as center Deeney, winger Prachetta and others. Huddersfield has brought in Japan international Yuta Nakayama and Chelsea attacker An Jolin this season, and the coach has been replaced by Kefield. In terms of strength, Birmingham is still not as good as Huddersfield, but the team’s unbeaten home game is still worth looking forward to.

Lottery: Win + Draw

Score (reference): 1-0, 1-1

#football#

See also  The Winter Olympics is coming. The construction of barrier-free facilities and the main venues for the Winter Olympics are completed simultaneously | Winter Olympics | Paralympics | Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee_Sina News

#sports lottery#Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Rizza and Mathilde Rosa today in the semifinals...

National Games dividends boosted Shaanxi’s national fitness boom

Porrini, a new adventure Coach second to Pdhae

Table Tennis Regular Challenge Tunisia Station: Four of...

Pompeii, the wardrobe remained closed for 2 thousand...

WTT Tunisian mixed doubles champion decides Hainan team...

Milabn, De Ketelaere ready to debut against Vicenza

The table tennis finals of the first community...

Riso Scotti, an uphill start For Vigevano everything...

A crisp victory Wang Xiyu defeated former world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy