Original title: Championship Birmingham VS Huddersfield score prediction

This British Championship will be held at 2:45 am on August 6th, Beijing time, and Birmingham will face Huddersfield at home. Birmingham ranked 20th in the Championship last season, and Huddersfield ranked third in the Championship last season. They lost in the promotion play-offs and ultimately missed promotion.

Battle history: The two sides have met in the past 31 times, Birmingham has 10 wins, 13 draws and 8 losses, scoring 31 goals and conceding 33 goals. Birmingham and Huddersfield have a slight advantage in the historical confrontation.

Birmingham got 1 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses in the past 10 games. They scored 12 goals and conceded 20 goals. The winning rate is 10% and the unbeaten rate is 60%. They got 1 wins, 3 draws and 1 losses in the past 5 games. Huddersfield got 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses in the past 10 games. They scored 12 goals and conceded 8 goals. The winning rate is 50% and the unbeaten rate is 70%. They got 1 wins, 1 draws and 3 losses in the past 5 games.

This season, Birmingham has adjusted its lineup, introducing goalkeepers Etheridge and Rudy, as well as center Deeney, winger Prachetta and others. Huddersfield has brought in Japan international Yuta Nakayama and Chelsea attacker An Jolin this season, and the coach has been replaced by Kefield. In terms of strength, Birmingham is still not as good as Huddersfield, but the team’s unbeaten home game is still worth looking forward to.

Lottery: Win + Draw

Score (reference): 1-0, 1-1

#football#

#sports lottery#Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: