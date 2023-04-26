Championship duel in England: Manchester City beats Arsenal 4-1

Defending champions Man City show leaders Arsenal the limits in the top game. The 4-1 could be the preliminary decision in the title race, because Arsenal no longer has it in their own hands.

MAnchester City clearly won the Premier League top duel against leaders FC Arsenal and thus probably ensured the preliminary decision in the English championship. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team deservedly won 4-1 (2-0) against the team of Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta in their own stadium on Wednesday evening.

Leaders Arsenal (75 points) are still two points ahead of second City (73) after the defeat. But the Londoners, who are now four games without a win, are no longer in their own hands with five games left in the season because the Cityzens have played two games fewer and could move up the table with a win or two draws in the catch-up games.

The outstanding Kevin De Bryune (7th/54th minute), John Stones (45th + 1) and Erling Haaland (90th + 5) shot the defending champion in form at the Etihad Stadium to their seventh Premier League win in a row. City was the dominant and more offensive team from the start in the surprisingly one-sided top game. Star striker Haaland, who now has 33 Premier League goals under his belt, even missed some top-class chances. Rob Holding scored the only goal for the guests from London (86th).

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC kept their chance of qualifying for a European competition with a 2-1 (1-1) win at West Ham United, who were threatened with relegation. Cody Gakpo (18′) and Joel Matip (67′) turned the game around after the Hammers took the lead in London through Lucas Paquetá (12′). Liverpool moved up to sixth place in the table.

On the other hand, the troubled Chelsea suffered a defeat in the fifth game under their hapless interim coach Frank Lampard. The Blues lost 2-0 (1-0) to London rivals FC Brentford at Stamford Bridge through an own goal by Chelsea’s César Azpilicueta (37′) and a goal by Bryan Mbeumo (78′).