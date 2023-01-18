He’s already a star on TikTok. But even on Twitch she seems to be doing great. Chanel Totti, the second daughter of the former Roma captain, was the protagonist of a live broadcast together with a friend and the social phenomenon the “Red”. The fifteen-year-old took advantage of the opportunity to tell her story and reveal some sides of herself, starting with her relationship with football. Although Chanel is not a big fan, her heart is inevitably yellow and red: “I’m not a great expert, I don’t even know who is there now, but do I support Rome. Lazio? No come on, Inter at this point.. Between Napoli and Juventus, Napoli is better”. Clear ideas therefore also because mother Ilary, who in the past had expressed her sympathy for the biancocelesti colors, in reality “doesn’t really support”. In any case, the second daughter of the Totti family does not seem to have delved into dad Francesco’s passion much. When someone compares the blond of his hair to that of Nedved in fact, the question arises: “Who is he?”. And, after seeing the photo of the former Juventus manager, things are no better: “Ah, but that’s Balzaretti”.