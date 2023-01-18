The second daughter of Francesco and Blasi talks about herself in a live Twitch: “Between Naples and Juventus, Napoli is better. And Rome has only one king”
He’s already a star on TikTok. But even on Twitch she seems to be doing great. Chanel Totti, the second daughter of the former Roma captain, was the protagonist of a live broadcast together with a friend and the social phenomenon the “Red”. The fifteen-year-old took advantage of the opportunity to tell her story and reveal some sides of herself, starting with her relationship with football. Although Chanel is not a big fan, her heart is inevitably yellow and red: “I’m not a great expert, I don’t even know who is there now, but do I support Rome. Lazio? No come on, Inter at this point.. Between Napoli and Juventus, Napoli is better”. Clear ideas therefore also because mother Ilary, who in the past had expressed her sympathy for the biancocelesti colors, in reality “doesn’t really support”. In any case, the second daughter of the Totti family does not seem to have delved into dad Francesco’s passion much. When someone compares the blond of his hair to that of Nedved in fact, the question arises: “Who is he?”. And, after seeing the photo of the former Juventus manager, things are no better: “Ah, but that’s Balzaretti”.
In the spotlight
Chanel doesn’t hold back when asked how it is to live in the capital and be Francesco Totti’s daughter: “It’s not always easy, sometimes it’s quite complicated. There are pros and cons”. But if we talk about the Kings of Rome, there is no doubt: “For me – she says proudly – there is only one”. In addition to the Roma flag, there is also another man in Chanel’s heart. It is the older brother Cristian, defined as: “jealous and possessive”.
Private life
Before ending the live broadcast, Chanel recounts other small details of her life as a teenager: “I don’t love flowers, if they really were to give me roses I would like them to be yellow and red. I live in Eur, the modern part of southern Rome, I never look at boyfriends and I wouldn’t want to be a TV presenter like my mom”. There is still plenty of time to decide one’s future.
January 18, 2023 (change January 18, 2023 | 20:39)
