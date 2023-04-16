Original title: Changchun Yatai beat Zhejiang 2-0

The 2023 Chinese Super League season kicks off. In the first round match on the evening of April 15th, the Changchun Yatai team challenged the Zhejiang team in an away game, and finally defeated their opponents 2-0 to usher in a good start to the new season.

In the first half, the two sides had offense and defense with each other, but there was no result. In the 79th minute of the second half, Changchun Yatai team got a left corner kick. Li Hong drove the ball near the small penalty area line. Tan Long got rid of the defender who was marking and grabbed a header. The ball rebounded and scored. Changchun Yatai team led 1-0. Since then, the Changchun Yatai team’s offensive has not diminished, and Zooey’s shot from the left corner of the penalty area hit the side net. In the 88th minute, Zooey picked a pass from the penalty area on the left side of the goal, and Serginho scored with a header unmarked. In the end, the Changchun Yatai team defeated the Zhejiang team by two goals and won the first victory of the new season. (Reporter Zhang Kuan)

(Editors in charge: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)

Share for more people to see