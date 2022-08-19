Home Sports Changde female player Zhang Jiaqing won two silver medals at the end of the first event of the 14th National Games
Original title: Changde female player Zhang Jiaqing won two silver medals at the end of the first event of the 14th National Games

On the afternoon of August 16th, all competitions in the kayak (slalom) event of the youth group of the 14th Hunan Provincial Games ended. A total of 6 gold medals were won in the youth group that day. Zhang Jiaqing, the only athlete selected by the Changde delegation, won the U19 women’s singles Silver medals in two events of canoeing and kayaking.

Women’s single kayak (slalom) awards scene.

The second from the left is Zhang Jiaqing.

Zhang Jia has a heroic appearance in the arena.

The team doctor bandaged Zhang Jiaqing’s wound.

It is understood that kayaking is a traditional event in our city, and kayaking (slalom) is also the first provincial games event in which our city selects athletes to participate. Zhang Jiaqing, an 18-year-old sunshine girl, was nurtured by her family and loved kayaking since she was a child. Graduated from Changde Foreign Language School this year, she participated in the competition with injuries as a prospective college student, showing her tenacious fighting spirit and achieving impressive results.

