Change from Wolfsburg Nmecha to Dortmund perfect

The transfer of midfielder Felix Nmecha within the German Bundesliga from VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund is perfect. The 22-year-old has a long-term contract with BVB until June 30, 2028, as the German runners-up announced on Monday. According to reports, the transfer fee should be around 30 million euros.

Nmecha, who is to replace Jude Bellingham at BVB, who has switched to Real Madrid, still had a contract in Wolfsburg until June 30, 2025. The midfielder had recently developed well in terms of sport and also played an international match for the German national team in March.

Before his now official move to BVB, there had been discussions because supporters of the Revierclub had criticized posts by Felix Nmecha on social media as homophobic and anti-queer. Nmecha recently explained via Instagram that he loves everyone, does not discriminate against anyone and is neither homophobic nor transphobic.

