change his brain by himself, photo

Ioctopus is one of the most amazing animals of the Earth. He is among the smartest, if not the smartest of all and has gods superpowers which make it unique. Now scientific research conducted by the Marine Biological Laboratory of the University of Chicago and published in Cell has discovered another, perhaps the most incredible of all: the octopus essentially has the ability to recreate its brain, acting on its RNA, to adjust to the temperature.

Look at the gallery to understand how the octopus is so incredible.

The octopus superpower: change his brain, photo

Octopuses found an incredible way to protect the most delicate parts of their nervous system by radical changes in temperature.

When environmental conditions change, octopuses can rapidly recode key proteins in their nerve cells, to maintain critical neurological function when temperatures drop dramatically.

How do they do it? With a rare superpower: changing their RNA on the fly.

It is an ability present in some species of octopus, squid and cuttlefish.

This is an unusual strategy, but it appears to be effective and scientists believe it can be widely adopted throughout the cephalopod world.

How does the octopus change its brain

Our genetic instructions for survival may change, but they tend to happen slowly, with generational changes to DNA. The variations of the genetic code they determine the final form and function of the individual proteins that build our bodies, including the structural systems and supports of our brain.

The researchers explain: “RNA recoding gives organisms the ability to express a wide range of proteins when and where they want. In cephalopods, most of the recoding concerns proteins very important for the functioning of the nervous system, so the natural question is: are they using it to acclimate to changes in their physical environment?”

Smart octopuses

In most organisms, this is quite simple: once the model is issued, the RNA no longer undergoes any modification. In cephalopods, however, things are a little different.

Squids, cuttlefish and octopuses can modify RNA by modifying it on the fly and allowing for a rapid physiological response to environmental changes. Octopuses lack the ability to actively thermoregulate. RNA editing would offer the ability to change and change again depending on conditions, without affecting the DNA.

In their study on Cellthe researchers suspect that RNA editing is a common enough strategy for octopuses and squid to stay alive when their environments change, and they plan to investigate in more detail how it is used.



