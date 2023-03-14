The Serie A Football League has decided to revolutionize the format of the Italian Super Cupannouncing that starting in 2024, the competition will take place with the participation of four teams. The new formula provides for the participation of the two finalists of the Italian Cup, the winning team of the championship and the runner-up team.

The Assembly specified that the new format will be free and may undergo further changes in the next three editions.

Furthermore, the Assembly announced that four of the next six editions of the Super Cup will be staged in Saudi Arabia, following the acceptance of the offer presented by the Arab country. Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said: “The offer for Saudi Arabia has been accepted and as early as next year there will be a four-team edition based on the Spanish model.”

The decision to hold the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia is not without controversy, considering the constant complaints of human rights violations in the Arab country. However, Serie A’s Lega Calcio defended the decisionarguing that Saudi Arabia offered the best conditions to host the event.

In any case, the new formula of the Italian Super Cup has aroused the interest of enthusiasts and insiderswho eagerly await the debut of the competition in the new guise in 2024.