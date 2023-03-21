Home Sports Change of perspective – Nils Petersen and Anton Stach become referees
Sports

Change of perspective – Nils Petersen and Anton Stach become referees

by admin
Change of perspective – Nils Petersen and Anton Stach become referees

Status: 03/21/2023 10:16 a.m

Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg and Anton Stach from Mainz 05 officiate a game in the Rheinhessen district league at the weekend. The two professionals approach the campaign – which is intended to promote refereeing – conscientiously.

Before his second appearance as a referee, the Freiburg soccer pro Nils Petersen sees great potential for improvement in his performance and is also thinking of a simple tool. “One time was when I was a kid when I was supposed to officiate an F youth game because nobody was there. That’s probably why I’ve never been a referee to this day: because I didn’t even have a watch with me and to whistled at half-time when the first spectator complained,” said the 34-year-old with a wink.

Stach and Petersen want to perform well

Former national player Petersen and Mainz professional Anton Stach are to referee a game in the Rheinhessen district league on Saturday. The reversal of roles in Nierstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, during the game between the host VfR and TSV Mommenheim (3 p.m.) is part of a campaign by the German Football Association, which is intended, among other things, to promote work as a referee.

Stach finds the change of perspective “very interesting” and hopes that he can show “a clear line”: “You probably have to get used to the fact that you don’t want the ball and have to avoid it .” Petersen wants to approach the task with “humility and respect”.

Aytekin supports the professionals

Petersen and Stach are supported by Bundesliga referee Deniz Aytekin and two assistants from the amateur field. “First of all, I have to print out a checklist of everything you need to have with you and what you need to think about as a referee,” said Petersen before the change of perspective.

See also  From 4-player to 226-player football helps Daliangshan "Cloud Elementary School" to bloom its dream_Big Picture News Area_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Scattered considerations on fantasy football after the 27th...

The grand event educates talents and “serves” to...

Coach Gerry Fleming matches the outsider charm

Single parents traveling with their children: 4 tips...

Ice hockey: DEL – Helene Fischer’s bad luck...

We had some problems, now it’s going a...

Wenger: Kane knew how to choose his future...

What is behind Oliver Glasner’s criticism

Clashes between fans of Naples and Rome in...

Inter, half the team says goodbye in June?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy