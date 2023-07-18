Changes Coming: Cardinals Look to Trade Veterans After Disappointing Season

Mozeliak, the president of basketball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals, has announced that there will be changes to the team following a disappointing season. This news comes as the underperforming Cardinals find themselves in last place in the NL Central with a 40-53 record, on track to have their first losing record since 2007.

Mozeliak acknowledged that multiple factors contributed to the team’s struggles this season, stating, “Usually when you have a year like this, it’s more than one thing that goes wrong.” He emphasized the need for action, stating, “I think at the point the club is at right now we know it won’t work if we don’t do something.”

With the trade deadline approaching on August 1, the Cardinals are expected to trade veterans for prospects in an effort to revamp the team and potentially set themselves up for success in future seasons. Mozeliak expressed the desire to acquire talent that can help the team in 2024, but did not rule out the possibility of building towards a stronger team in 2025 or even 2026.

When it comes to pitching, Mozeliak emphasized its importance during the trade deadline and free agency, stating, “Pitching, pitching, pitching” is the primary focus for the Cardinals. While there may be changes on the pitching roster, Mozeliak expressed satisfaction with the team’s collection of hitters. Slugger Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who both have no-trade clauses, are expected to remain with the Cardinals.

Overall, the announcement from Mozeliak indicates a shift in the Cardinals’ approach as they look to address their underperformance and build a stronger team for the future. Fans and analysts will closely watch the team’s movements during the trade deadline to see how these changes will unfold.