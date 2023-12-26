Home » Changes in U.S. stocks | Manchester United rose nearly 11% before the market opened. Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, completed the acquisition of 25% of Manchester United’s shares – Mobile Finance
Manchester United’s U.S. stocks saw a significant rise of nearly 11% before the market opened as Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, completed the acquisition of 25% of the club’s shares. This news sent shares soaring to a maximum of $22, prompting excitement among investors.

Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical company Ineos Group, made the acquisition from the Glazer family, who are the current controllers of Manchester United. The purchase was made at a price of $33 per share, and Ratcliffe also invested an additional $300 million in the club’s home stadium, Old Trafford.

As part of the deal, INEOS will acquire the rights to manage the football operations of Manchester United, including securing two seats on the boards of Manchester United plc and Manchester United Football Club.

The acquisition and investment by Ratcliffe has garnered significant attention from both the sports and financial communities. However, it is important to note that the information provided in this article, including the data and tools, is for reference only and should not be considered as investment advice. The stock market is inherently risky, so caution is advised when making investment decisions.

